Four people found from missing Japan ship, condition unknown: Report

Firefighters and police officers transport rescued people from the missing tour boat Kazu 1 from Japanese Self-Defence Force's helicopters in Shari, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 24, 2022. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.
Firefighters and police officers transport rescued people from the missing tour boat Kazu 1 from Japanese Self-Defence Force's helicopters in Shari, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Four people from the Japanese tour boat that went missing with 26 people on board had been found early on Sunday, broadcaster NHK said, though it was unclear if they were still alive.

Three were discovered by a police helicopter near the tip of the Shiretoko peninsula, NHK said. The fourth was later spotted by a coast guard aircraft in the same area, it said.

Their condition was unknown and it was not clear whether they had been on land or were still at sea when found.

Japanese authorities were using aircraft and patrol boats to search for the passengers and crew of the “Kazu I” after it ran into trouble off the peninsula, which is famous for its wildlife and dramatic coastline.

