One child dies in mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting kids in Europe, US: WHO
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
The UN health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn’t say in which country the death occurred.
The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.
“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO said in a statement.
Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.
“While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent,” WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases.
At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.
WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.
Read more:
Mysterious hepatitis first detected in UK spreads to Europe countries, US
New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says
US warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens
-
COVID-19 cases, deaths in Africa drop to lowest levels yet: WHOThe number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Africa have dropped to their lowest levels since the pandemic began, marking the longest decline yet ... Coronavirus
-
WHO calls for access to MariupolThe World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called for humanitarian access to Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol, and said over 90 attacks on ... World News
-
WHO says 99 pct of world’s population breathes poor-quality air, tightens guidelineThe UN health agency says nearly everybody in the world breathes air that does not meet its standards for air quality, calling for more action to ... Healthy Living