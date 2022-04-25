.
Police fire on car in central Paris, killing two people: Reports

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB French police forensic officers inspect the scene of a shooting on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
French police forensic officers inspect the scene of a shooting on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, April 25, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

Police fired on a car in central Paris, killing two people and leaving one other person injured, reported France Info radio and Le Figaro newspaper.

The incident, which occurred overnight, took place near the Pont Neuf in Paris. Police had initially spotted the car driving the wrong way and had sought to make checks on it, added French media reports.

BFM TV also reported that France’s IGPN police watchdog body was probing the incident.

