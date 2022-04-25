Russia’s expulsion of 40 German diplomats not ‘justified’: Berlin

Germany on Monday reacted with defiance to Russia’s announcement that it would expel 40 German diplomats in response to a similar move by Berlin over the conflict in Ukraine.

“We expected today’s step, but it is in no way justified,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement.

She added that the 40 Russian diplomats expelled by Berlin “did not serve diplomacy for a single day” while those expelled by Russia had “not done anything wrong.”

