Russia’s expulsion of 40 German diplomats not ‘justified’: Berlin

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman hold news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 24, 2022. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Berlin

Germany on Monday reacted with defiance to Russia’s announcement that it would expel 40 German diplomats in response to a similar move by Berlin over the conflict in Ukraine.

“We expected today’s step, but it is in no way justified,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement.

She added that the 40 Russian diplomats expelled by Berlin “did not serve diplomacy for a single day” while those expelled by Russia had “not done anything wrong.”

Read more: Western plot to kill prominent Russian journalist foiled, says Putin

