Russia strikes on rail infrastructure in central Ukraine kill 5, wound 18
At least five people were killed and another 18 injured on Monday in Russian strikes on railway infrastructure in the central Ukraine region of Vinnytsia, Kyiv said.
“Preliminary information shows that five people died and 18 were injured. Rescue operations are under way, investigators, prosecutors and other services are working at the scene,” the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on social media.
Russian forces have been widely accused of targeting civilian infrastructure throughout the Kremlin’s two-month military assault on its pro-democratic neighbor, allegations Moscow denies.
The prosecutor’s office said Russian forces had used rockets to strike “transport infrastructure” near the town of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.
The head of Ukraine railways, Alexander Kamyshin, had earlier announced the attacks, accusing Moscow’s army of “systematically” destroying railway infrastructure.
“This morning, within an hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire. At least 16 passenger trains will be delayed,” he said in a statement published on Telegram.
Dozens of people were killed earlier this month in Russian strikes on a train station used for evacuations in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.
