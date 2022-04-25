.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK police arrest man after four found dead in London property

  • Font
Police tape is seen at Rosa Parks Plaza near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas, US, July 8, 2016. (Reuters)
Police tape is seen at a crime scene. (File photo: Reuters)
Crime

UK police arrest man after four found dead in London property

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

British police on Monday said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three women and a man were found dead at a property in south London.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Officers forced entry to a residential address in the Southwark area of the capital after reports of a disturbance at about 1:40 am (0040 GMT).

“Inside, they found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people -- three women and a man -- were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The man arrested was taken into custody at a south London police station.

Detectives said it was believed all five people were known to one another.

Read more:

UK leader change now would be damaging, party chair Dowden says

Britain: Yemen frees Briton held since 2017, thanks Saudi Arabia and Oman for help

UK urges Germany, France to do more for Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More