US wants Russia ‘weakened’ so it cannot invade again: Pentagon chief
The United States wants Russia’s military capability weakened so that it cannot carry out another invasion, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday after returning from a trip to Kyiv.
“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Austin told a group of journalists after he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Austin also said that Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the right equipment.
“The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win,” Austin told a group of journalists after he and Blinken had both met Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. “We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support.”
