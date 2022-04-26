Explosion in southern Pakistan kills three Chinese nationals, their Pakistani driver
An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said.
The source of the blast at the University of Karachi was not immediately known, said university spokesman Mohammad Farooq.
Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests it may have been a suicide bomber. He said that closed circuit television footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.
The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers.
The fourth fatality was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.
Abdul, Khaliq, a police official, said an investigation was underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Baluchistan province, has targeted Chinese nationals in attacks in the past.
