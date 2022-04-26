Moldovan breakaway region says attacks can be traced to Ukraine
The head of the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria said attacks on the territory could be traced back to Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.
“The traces of these attacks lead to Ukraine,” TASS cites Vadim Krasnoselsky, the self-styled president of the breakaway region as saying.
“I assume that those who organized this attack have the purpose of dragging Transdniestria into the conflict.”
Transdniestria has been subject to several attacks in the past days, local authorities say, after a military unit was targeted, blasts tore through Transdniestria’s state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennaes.
Moldova’s president said on Tuesday that the attacks in the Russia-backed region were an attempt by factions within the territory to increase tensions, and the Kremlin voiced serious concern.
