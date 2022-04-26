.
Russia already weakened militarily after war in Ukraine: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP)
Reuters, Washington

Russia already has a weakened military and is a weakened state after its war on neighboring Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday before a meeting of NATO allies and partners.

“They are a weaker military. They are a weaker state right now they are and again further isolating themselves,” Kirby said in an interview with CNN. “We want Russia not to be able to threaten their neighbors again in the future.”

“Its economy is in tatters. Its military has been depleted in many ways, not completely, but certainly they have suffered casualties and they have suffered losses in this invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

Kirby did not give further details on his assessment of the state of Russia’s military.

