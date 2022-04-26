Russian gas supplies to Poland halted, Polish media reports
Russian gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, private broadcaster Polsat News and the Onet.pl website reported, citing unnamed sources.
PGNiG SA, which buys gas from Gazprom under a long-term contract that expires this year, declined to comment.
