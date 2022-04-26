UN expects more than 8 mln Ukrainians to flee as refugees
The United Nations said Tuesday it is now projecting that 8.3 million people will eventually flee Ukraine as refugees, up from the some 5.2 million who have already fled the war.
The UN refugee agency, which initially had forecast that up to four million people would flee the war in Ukraine, said it would need $1.85 billion to support the refugees hosted in neighboring countries.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: UK dismisses Lavrov’s ‘bravado,’ says no imminent threat of nuclear arms in Ukraine
-
UK dismisses Lavrov’s ‘bravado,’ says no imminent threat of nuclear arms in UkraineBritain’s armed forces minister played down comments by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on the possible use of nuclear weapons in the ... World News
-
Explosions hit radio tower in Russia-backed breakaway region in MoldovaThe interior ministry of Transnistria, a separatist Russia-backed territory in ex-Soviet Moldova, said Tuesday that two explosions targeted a radio ... World News
-
UK cuts all tariffs on Ukraine, bans more exports to RussiaBritain said it has dropped tariffs on all goods from Ukraine while slapping a ban on some technology exports to Moscow to help Kyiv in its fight ... World News
-
France’s President Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine after re-electionWhen Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as France’s president and wished him “success in your activities,” the Russian ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov warns of ‘real’ danger of World War IIIRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a “real” danger of a World ... World News
-
US hosts Ukraine talks in Germany as war enters critical phaseUS officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, assess that Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes, trying to pound Ukrainian positions as Moscow moves in ground forces from multiple directions to try to envelop and wipe out a significant chunk of Ukraine’s military. World News