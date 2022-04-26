.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine says Russia trying to ‘destabilize’ Moldova

  • Font
Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, receives questions from a member of the media after a meeting with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, receives questions from a member of the media after a meeting with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey on March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says Russia trying to ‘destabilize’ Moldova

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to create unrest in a Moscow-backed separatist region of ex-Soviet Moldova where recent blasts have raised fears of a spillover of the Ukraine war.

“Russia wants to destabilize the Transnistrian region and hints Moldova should wait for ‘guests’,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukraine presidential aide wrote on Twitter.

The breakaway region saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning, incidents that follow bellicose statements from Russian officials on Moldova.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Bad news: if Ukraine falls tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau’s gates,” Podolyak said, referring to the capital of Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine.

“Good news: Ukraine will definitely ensure strategic security of the region. But we need to work as a team,” Podolyak added.

Transnistria is an unrecognized breakaway region that seceded in 1990, followed by a short war in 1992, with the Russian army fighting alongside separatists against Moldovan forces.

Read more:

UN wants to coordinate efforts to save lives in Mariupol, UN chief tells Russia

Shrinking US Stinger missile supply faces re-stocking challenges amid Ukraine war

Ukraine says Russian rockets flew over Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More