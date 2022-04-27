Denmark arrests man over promotion of ISIS on social media

A man was arrested in Denmark on Wednesday on suspicion of violating anti-terrorism laws by allegedly promoting ISIS on social media.
Police said domestic security agency PET took part in the operation, but they did not give further details, including the suspect’s age.
“We still have a longer investigation ahead of us,” Copenhagen Police Inspector Dannie Rise said.
PET reported last month that Denmark’s “biggest terrorist threat” remains people who sympathize with extremist militants, including ISIS and al-Qaeda.
The agency said “a significant number of terrorist attacks have been averted in Denmark” and the threat against the country “remains serious.”
