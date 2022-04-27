Greece formally protests Turkey’s military flights over inhabited Greek islands

Greece made on Wednesday a formal protest to Turkey accusing it of conducting unauthorized military flights over inhabited Greek islands.

“These actions constitute a violation of Greece’s sovereignty, they are an unacceptable provocation and run contrary to fundamental principles of international law,” Greece's Foreign Ministry said.

“These actions, in addition to being unlawful and provocative, endanger international air traffic, are completely incompatible with the principle of good neighbourly relations between the two countries and undermine efforts to consolidate a climate of trust,” it added in a statement.

Neighbours and fellow-NATO members Greece and Turkey have had a series of air and sea border disputes.

Tensions between the two countries increased since 2020 thanks to Ankara’s plans to explore for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean.

