President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference along with the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia and Latvia, following their talks in Kyiv, on April 13, 2022. (AFP)

Ukraine president says Indonesian leader has invited him to G20 summit

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Wednesday that his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo had invited him to the G20 summit to be held in the Southeast Asian country later this year.

Indonesia’s presidential palace, foreign ministry and the state secretary’s office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

