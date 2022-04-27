Ukraine president says Indonesian leader has invited him to G20 summit
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Wednesday that his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo had invited him to the G20 summit to be held in the Southeast Asian country later this year.
Indonesia’s presidential palace, foreign ministry and the state secretary’s office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russian finance minister Siluanov to attend G20 meeting virtually: Indonesia
No consensus among finance chiefs at IMF talks due to Ukraine war
Second Global COVID-19 Summit scheduled for May 12 to be held virtually