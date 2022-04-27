Ukrainian official: Russia ready to use Trans-Dniester to move on Moldova or Ukraine
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar accused Russia on Wednesday of being ready to use the territory of the Moldovan region of Trans-Dniester as a bridgehead to move on Ukraine or the rest of Moldova.
Trans-Dniester, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Moldova that borders Ukraine, has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say.
Russia says it is closely following events in Trans-Dniester. The Russian foreign ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying this week that it wants to avoid a scenario in which Moscow would have to intervene there.
