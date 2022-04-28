Russia fines Google and Twitter $41,000 each: Report

A Russian court has fined US internet giants Google and Twitter $41,000 (three million rubles) each for refusing to remove banned content, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.

Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined US internet giant Google the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube.

