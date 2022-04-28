.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia fines Google and Twitter $41,000 each: Report

  • Font
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US. (Reuters)
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US. (Reuters)

Russia fines Google and Twitter $41,000 each: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Russian court has fined US internet giants Google and Twitter $41,000 (three million rubles) each for refusing to remove banned content, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.

Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined US internet giant Google the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube.

Read more:

Moscow court orders seizure of $7 mln in Google’s Russian funds, property: Reports

Russians plan melancholy version of Instagram after ban

Russia warns media: Don’t report interview with Ukrainian president

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More