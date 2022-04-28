Russia fines Google and Twitter $41,000 each: Report
A Russian court has fined US internet giants Google and Twitter $41,000 (three million rubles) each for refusing to remove banned content, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.
Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined US internet giant Google the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube.
Read more:
Moscow court orders seizure of $7 mln in Google’s Russian funds, property: Reports
Russians plan melancholy version of Instagram after ban
Russia warns media: Don’t report interview with Ukrainian president
-
Moscow court orders seizure of $7 mln in Google’s Russian funds, property: ReportsA Moscow court has ordered the seizure of 500 million rubles ($7 million) worth of Google’s property and funds in Russia, news agencies said, in a ... Technology
-
Russians plan melancholy version of Instagram after banA black and white, melancholy alternative to Instagram that asks users to post sad pictures of themselves may launch in Russia this week, its creators ... World News
-
Russia warns media: Don’t report interview with Ukrainian presidentRussia’s communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ... World News