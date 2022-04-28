Russian-controlled southern region of Ukraine will start using ruble, official says
Ukraine’s southern Kherson region will start using the Russian ruble from May 1, an official from a pro-Russian committee which styles itself as the region’s “military-civil administration” told Russian news agency RIA.
The official, Kirill Stremousov, said that the transition to the Russian ruble will take up to four months, during which time it will circulate alongside Ukraine’s official currency -- the hryvnia, RIA reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Tuesday, Russia said it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which is strategically important as it provides part of the land link between the Crimea peninsula and Russian-backed separatist areas in the east.
Local authorities in Ukraine say Russia has appointed its own mayor in the city of Kherson and taken over the regional headquarters, the first big urban center to be seized after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Read more: European leaders deem Russia’s decision to cut off Poland, Bulgaria gas ‘blackmail’
-
Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly: Secretary General StoltenbergFinland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary-General ... World News
-
‘War is an absurdity in 21st Century,’ says UN’s Guterres during Ukraine visitUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday described war as “evil” and absurd during a visit to Borodianka outside Kyiv, where Moscow’s troops ... World News
-
European leaders deem Russia’s decision to cut off Poland, Bulgaria gas ‘blackmail’European leaders blasted Russia’s decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as “blackmail,” saying the cutoff and the Kremlin's ... World News
-
Russia may be using trained dolphins to protect Black Sea naval fleet: ExpertRussia may be using trained dolphins to protect its Black Sea naval fleet from attack, according to an analysis of satellite images.For the latest ... World News
-
UK says Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike UkraineRussia’s Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser ... World News
-
Italy’s energy giant Eni moves to open Russian ruble account for gas as EU warns firmItalian energy giant Eni SpA is preparing to open ruble accounts at Gazprombank JSC, allowing it to potentially comply with Russian demands that gas ... Energy
-
UK’s Wallace: Russia’s Putin set to dig in like a ‘cancerous growth’ in UkraineRussian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a “cancerous growth” within the country, British ... World News