Some Russian forces leaving Mariupol: US official
The United States has seen indications that some Russian forces are leaving the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and moving toward the northwest even as fighting for the port city continues, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to training Ukrainian forces on the Howitzers, training was ongoing outside of Ukraine for a mobile radar system and the M113 armored personnel carrier.
“I’m not going to detail what country or where this training is happening,” the official added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Blinken says Russia’s Putin not ‘serious’ about Ukraine diplomacy
Chechen commander says Kadyrov is a ‘traitor’ who ‘Putin bought’
European leaders deem Russia’s decision to cut off Poland, Bulgaria gas ‘blackmail’