British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a joint press conference with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (not pictured) at the Ministry of Defence in London, Britain February 7, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK’s Wallace: Russia’s Putin set to dig in like a ‘cancerous growth’ in Ukraine

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a “cancerous growth” within the country, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

“You can see in his current statements he is, in almost desperation, trying to broaden this either with threats or indeed, with potential false flags or attacks,” he told Sky News.

“I think it’s certainly the case that Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he’s got, sort of fortify and dig in as he did in 2014. Just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country in Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions.”

