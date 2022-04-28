UK says Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine
Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Britain’s defense ministry said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone, the ministry said on Twitter.
“The Bosphorus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea,” it added in the regular bulletin.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Read more:
‘Ramp up’ military production to help Ukraine, urges UK foreign minister
Ukraine has ‘extremely difficult weeks’ of combat ahead: Defense minister
Chechen commander says Kadyrov is a ‘traitor’ who ‘Putin bought’
-
US considering listing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism over Ukraine war: BlinkenUS President Joe Biden’s administration is considering listing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, but officials have yet to determine whether ... World News
-
What's in a name? Ukraine plans to rename streets linked to RussiaA number of Ukrainian cities plan to rename streets and squares associated with Russia under a process of “derussification” following Moscow's ... World News
-
Chinese company DJI halts operations in Russia, Ukraine to prevent drone use in warChinese drone company DJI temporarily suspended its operations in both Russia and Ukraine to prevent the use of its drones in combat operations in the ... World News