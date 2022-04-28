.
UK says Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine

A file photo of a still image taken from a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021. (Handout via Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK says Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

Russia’s Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Britain’s defense ministry said on Thursday.

About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

“The Bosphorus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea,” it added in the regular bulletin.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

