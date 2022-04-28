.
Ukraine investigating 10 Russian troops over Bucha: Prosecutors

French forensics investigators, who arrived to Ukraine for the investigation of war crimes amid Russia’s invasion, stand next to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian prosecutors said Thursday they were investigating 10 Russian soldiers suspected of committing war crimes in Bucha, where bodies in civilian clothes were found dead after Moscow’s troops retreated.

“Ten servicemen of the 64th motorized infantry brigade of the Russian armed forces, part of the 35th army, are suspected of cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of laws and customs of war,” the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said in a statement.

