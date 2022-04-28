.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine threaten European security: Kremlin

  • Font
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said on March 3, 2022, that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion of the Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine threaten European security: Kremlin

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said Thursday that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were dangerous for European security.

“The tendency to pump weapons, including heavy weapons into Ukraine, these are the actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov was responding to comments made by Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday, calling on Kyiv’s allies to “ramp up” military production, including tanks and planes, to help Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the east, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and NATO.

Read more:

German parliament approves heavy weapons for Ukraine

Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly: Secretary General Stoltenberg

US President Biden to visit Asia to build united front on North Korea, Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More