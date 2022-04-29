.
British Virgin Islands says its premier has been arrested in Miami

The premier of the British Virgin Islands Andrew Fahie. (http://bvi.gov.vg/)
The premier of the British Virgin Islands Andrew Fahie. (http://bvi.gov.vg/)

Reuters

Reuters

The premier of the British Virgin Islands has been arrested in Miami for money laundering and conspiracy to import a controlled substance, the government of the Caribbean territory said in a statement on Thursday.

Andrew Fahie was arrested as part of an operation led by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to a statement by British Virgin Islands governor John Rankin.

“I realize this will be shocking news for people in the Territory,” Rankin said. “And I would call for calm at this time.”

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

