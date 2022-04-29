.
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia strikes Kyiv rocket plant with missiles: Defense ministry

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine,” the defense ministry said.

“High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv.”

