Russia strikes Kyiv rocket plant with missiles: Defense ministry

Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine,” the defense ministry said.

Advertisement

“High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine says evacuation from Mariupol plant planned today

Britain says ‘Battle of Donbas’ remains Russia’s main strategic focus

US Congress revives World War Two-era ‘Lend-Lease’ program for Ukraine