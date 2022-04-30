.
.
.
.
Russia says checkpoint in Kursk region shelled from Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A destroyed Russian tank is seen amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine March 28, 2022. Picture taken March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev/File Photo
A destroyed Russian tank is seen amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Trostianets, in Sumy region, Ukraine on March 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The governor of Russia’s western Kursk region said several shells were fired on Saturday at a checkpoint near its border from the direction of Ukraine.

Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit said that there were no casualties or damage.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

