Russia says checkpoint in Kursk region shelled from Ukraine
The governor of Russia’s western Kursk region said several shells were fired on Saturday at a checkpoint near its border from the direction of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit said that there were no casualties or damage.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Three bodies with hands tied found near Ukraine’s Bucha: Police
Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum