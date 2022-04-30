Russia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops

Russia’s armed forces said they had hit 17 Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision missiles on Saturday and also destroyed a command post and a warehouse used to store rockets and artillery.



In an online post, the defense ministry also said air force strikes during the day killed more than 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 armored vehicles.



The post made no mention of an attack on Odessa airport which the local governor, Maxim Marchenko, said had been hit by a Russian missile.



Earlier on Saturday, Marchenko said the strike destroyed the runway at Odessa airport in southern Ukraine.

“Today, the enemy struck with a Bastion coastal defense missile launched from Crimea. Odessa airport runway has been destroyed. Thank God there were no victims,” the governor said on his Telegram account.



