Shelling in Russia’s Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal: Reports

Plumes of smoke rise after a fire erupts at an oil depot in Bryansk, Russia April 25, 2022 in this still image obtained from social media video. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke rise after a fire erupts at an oil depot in Bryansk, Russia April 25, 2022 in this still image obtained from social media video. (Reuters)
Shelling in Russia’s Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal: Reports

Reuters

Russian air defenses prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region on Saturday, Russian news outlets reported citing the region’s governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.

“There are no victims,” RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying. He added that a logistics building at the terminal was damaged.

