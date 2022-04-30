Shelling in Russia’s Bryansk region hits parts of oil terminal: Reports

Russian air defenses prevented a Ukrainian aircraft from entering the Bryansk region on Saturday, Russian news outlets reported citing the region’s governor, adding that as a result shelling hit parts of an oil terminal and adjacent territory.

“There are no victims,” RIA news agency cited the governor, Alexander Bogomaz, as saying. He added that a logistics building at the terminal was damaged.

