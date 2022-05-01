Denmark summons Russian ambassador after spy plane violates Danish airspace

Denmark summoned Russia’s ambassador after a Russian spy plane violated its airspace, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Sunday, a day after Sweden announced a similar violation.

“The Russian ambassador is summoned to the foreign ministry tomorrow,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted on Sunday, announcing a “new Russian violation of Danish airspace”.

Advertisement

The Russian plane entered Danish airspace on Friday east of the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm before flying into Sweden’s airspace, the Danish government said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sweden’s defense officials announced the violation on Saturday.

“This is completely unacceptable and extremely worrying in the current situation,” Kofod said, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the tensions between Moscow and the NATO, of which Denmark is a member country.

The minister told Danish news agency Ritzau: “We are in a special situation across the whole of Europe. That is why, of course, it is really serious when we see Russia violating our airspace. Therefore, we have called in the Ambassador so that we can make that view clear to Russia.”

Read more:

Russian spy plane violates Swedish air space