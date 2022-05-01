Russia reports fire at military facility in Belgorod region near Ukraine border
One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defense ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defense ministry.
Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground. Reuters could not verify the reports.
Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.
Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a
“special military operation.”
