Russia reports fire at military facility in Belgorod region near Ukraine border

A view shows a fuel depot on fire in the city of Belgorod, Russia, on April 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defense ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defense ministry.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground. Reuters could not verify the reports.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a
“special military operation.”

Read more: US Speaker Pelosi voices support in ‘fight for freedom’ in Zelenskyy meeting

