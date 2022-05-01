.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Zelenskyy says held meeting with US House Speaker Pelosi

  • Font
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at an unveiling of a photo exhibit on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at an unveiling of a photo exhibit on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says held meeting with US House Speaker Pelosi

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation. Those with Pelosi included Reps. Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

Zelenskyy told the delegation: “You all are welcome.”

Pelosi later said: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

The visit was not previously announced.

Read more:

China warns of strong measures if US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

US House Speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Lavrov: ‘Special operation’ in Ukraine aimed to protect Donetsk, Luhansk republics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More