Zelenskyy says held meeting with US House Speaker Pelosi

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has met with Ukraine’s president.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Footage released early Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a Congressional delegation. Those with Pelosi included Reps. Jason Crow, Jim McGovern and Adam Schiff.

Zelenskyy told the delegation: “You all are welcome.”

Pelosi later said: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

The visit was not previously announced.

Read more:

China warns of strong measures if US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

US House Speaker Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Lavrov: ‘Special operation’ in Ukraine aimed to protect Donetsk, Luhansk republics