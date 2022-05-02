Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12: Iltalehti newspaper
Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported late on Sunday, citing anonymous government sources.
The decision to join will come in two steps on that day, with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto first announcing his approval for the Nordic neighbor of Russia to join the Western defense alliance, followed by parliamentary groups giving their approval for the application, the paper reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership and abandoning a belief held for decades that peace was best kept by not publicly choosing sides.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the details provided by Iltalehti.
Under the Finnish constitution, the president leads Finland’s foreign and security policy in cooperation with the government.
The decision will be confirmed in a meeting between the President and the government’s key ministers after the President’s and the Parliament’s initial announcements, the paper reported.
Russia, with which Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border and a pre-1945 history of conflict, has warned it will deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in its Baltic coast enclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden decide to join the US-led NATO alliance.
Read more: Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden, Finland
-
Finland almost certainly to apply for NATO membership, says Swedish Foreign MinisterFinland will almost certainly apply for membership in NATO, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish television on Sunday.Russia's invasion of ... World News
-
Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly: Secretary General StoltenbergFinland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary-General ... World News
-
Turkey’s FM says some NATO allies want ‘longer’ Ukraine war to weaken RussiaSome NATO countries want Russia’s war on Ukraine to last longer to weaken Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk on Wednesday ... World News
-
‘Present to NATO’: What do we know about Russia’s new nuclear-capable missile?Russia announced on Wednesday it had successfully test-launched its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which President Vladimir Putin said had ... World News
-
NATO-linked center to hold ‘live-fire’ cyber defense exercises as war ragesA cyber organization accredited by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will conduct what it bills as the largest and most complex “live-fire” cyber ... Technology
-
Russia says NATO activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of ‘unintended incidents’Russia is worried about increased activity of NATO forces in the Arctic and sees risks of “unintended incidents” occurring in the region, TASS news ... World News
-
Finland ‘highly likely’ to apply to join NATO: MinisterA Finnish cabinet minister said Friday it was “highly likely” that Finland would apply for NATO membership, just hours after Russia warned of ... World News
-
Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden, FinlandOne of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the US-led military alliance then ... World News
-
Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership despite Russia warningEuropean Union nations Finland and Sweden reached important stages Wednesday on their way to possible NATO membership as the Finnish government issued ... World News