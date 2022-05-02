Germany, India sign $10.5 bln green development accord during PM Modi’s visit
Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements on Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.
The accords were signed during a visit to Berlin by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to elicit India's support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States toward Russia over the war in Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Modi reiterated his call to both Russia and Ukraine to end the fighting, saying: "We believe that no party can emerge victorious in this war.” But unlike Scholz, Modi refrained from any overt criticism of Moscow, which has previously praised India for its “neutral” stance on the conflict.
Reporters were not permitted to ask questions after the two leaders spoke -- an unusual arrangement at German chancellery where at least four questions are routinely taken. The decision was taken at the insistence of the Indian delegation, said a German official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The agreements covered issues ranging from technical assistance to increase the use of renewable energy and hydrogen, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting biodiversity and improving agricultural land use. Other areas of cooperation center on migration, nuclear research and the establishment of secure communications channels between the two governments.
Scholz also invited India, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to attend the meeting of the Group of Seven major industrialized economies in Germany at the end of June.
Read more: Britain, India agree new defense and security partnership: Boris Johnson
-
India reiterates pitch for Elon Musk’s Tesla to make electric cars locallyIndia has once again called upon billionaire Elon Musk to manufacture Tesla Inc. cars locally instead of selling China-made electric vehicles in the ... World News
-
India’s Reliance sets sight on luxury brand market including LV, Gucci with new mallIndian tycoon Mukesh Ambani is betting a shopping palace within a $1 billion Mumbai business showcase will tap into surging demand for Western luxury ... Fashion and beauty
-
Britain, India agree new defense and security partnership: Boris JohnsonBritain and India agreed a “new and expanded” defense and security partnership on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in New ... World News
-
UK hopes to clinch Indian free trade deal by year-end: PM Boris JohnsonBritain hopes to complete a free trade deal with India by the end of this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he emphasized ... World News