Solomon Islands official says Chinese police to operate under local supervision
China’s police presence under a new security pact will boost the capabilities of the Solomon Islands but they will not use techniques seen in Hong Kong, the Pacific island country’s top diplomat to Australia said in a radio interview on Monday.
Already on guard about the pact because of concerns it gives China’s military a strategic foothold in the Pacific, Western allies are also worried that Chinese police sent there may use the same “ruthless” techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Solomon Islands is “beefing up their capability” after local police were unable to contain anti-government riots in the
Chinatown section of the capital Honiara in November, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Australia Robert Sisilo told ABC
Radio.
Under the pact, Chinese military police could be called on but will operate under the command of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force just like Australian police that have deployed there, he said.
“We will try and do our best in terms of dealing with them to make sure that what is happening in other countries where, like Hong Kong, doesn’t happen in our country,” he said.
While details of the security pact haven’t been disclosed, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare has ruled out a Chinese military base and said it covers policing because an agreement with traditional partner Australia was “inadequate.”
“We are not seeking to move away from Australia but seeking more cooperation with China,” Sisilo said.
Unemployment was a factor in the November riots, he said. Canberra could “further advance our relations” by providing more
work visas and permanent residency permits.
Australia had granted 3,000 visas to Solomon Island citizens under a labor scheme that allows Pacific islanders to work in rural areas.
“If only the scheme could be extended to the whole of Australia’s metropolitan cities ... where the demand for plumbers, bricklayers, caregivers, domestic servants ... is huge,” he said.
The Solomon Islands has a population of around 700,000 and relies on foreign aid from Australia, and increasingly China, to
bolster its economy.
Read more: US to ‘respond’ if China puts military base on Solomon Islands: White House
-
US to ‘respond’ if China puts military base on Solomon Islands: White HouseThe United States warned Friday it would “respond accordingly” if China installs a military base on the strategic Solomon Islands after the tiny ... World News
-
US denounces China, Solomon Islands pactThe United States on Wednesday criticized a new security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, describing it as shadowy.The deal, announced ... World News
-
Top US diplomats head to Solomon Islands amid China worriesTop US diplomats will head to the Solomon Islands and other Pacific Island nations this week, the White House said Monday amid concerns over China’s ... World News
-
Australia minister asks Solomon Islands not to sign China security pactAn Australian minister met with the leader of the Solomon Islands on Wednesday and asked him not to sign a proposed security agreement between the ... World News
-
Australia dispatches minister to Solomon Islands over China security pactAustralia’s Minister for the Pacific was dispatched to the Solomon Islands on Tuesday over a controversial security pact Western allies fear will ... World News
-
US aims to counter China by opening Solomon Islands embassyThe US says it will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, laying out in unusually blunt terms a plan to increase its influence in the South Pacific ... World News