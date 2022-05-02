.
Ukraine says destroys two Russian Raptor-class patrol boats

A high-speed patrol boat of the Russian Navy, Raptor, sails during a military training exercise in the Baltic Sea near Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
A high-speed patrol boat of the Russian Navy, Raptor, sails during a military training exercise in the Baltic Sea near Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukraine’s military chief said.

“Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island,” Chief of General Staff Valeriy
Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.

Read more: Russia’s Lavrov says May 9 anniversary will not affect military operations in Ukraine

