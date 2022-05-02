Ukraine says destroys two Russian Raptor-class patrol boats
A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea on Monday, Ukraine’s military chief said.
“Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island,” Chief of General Staff Valeriy
Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.
