EU on cusp of proposing new Russia sanctions

The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc’s executive branch is on the cusp of proposing a new raft of sanctions against Russia, including on oil.



EU policy commissioners have been discussing the new sanctions and are set to send their proposals later Tuesday to the 27 member countries for debate.



The union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a tweet that the executive is “working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports.” Swift is the most widely used international system for bank transfers.





Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine affects global security.



We are working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports.



These measures will be presented to the Council for approval. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 3, 2022





For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Member countries have been involved in drawing up the proposals, but they routinely take days to endorse them.



The sanctions can only enter force once they are published in the EU’s Official Journal. Hungary and Slovakia have already expressed reservations about signing on.



EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also likely to explain the proposals early Wednesday at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.



Read more:

Putin tells Macron West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine

Advertisement

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Don’t assume ‘imperialistic’ Putin won’t attack other countries, Scholz says