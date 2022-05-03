Legal challenges may delay UK’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

Britain’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda may take longer to introduce as the government faces legal challenges to a policy aimed at dealing with migrants crossing the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.



The spokesman said it may be a number of months before the first flights taking migrants from Britain to Rwanda leave.

“We have received pre-action correspondence,” the spokesman told reporters. “Those legal challenges obviously may be a

factor that can mean it takes longer to implement the policy.”



