Legal challenges may delay UK’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda
Britain’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda may take longer to introduce as the government faces legal challenges to a policy aimed at dealing with migrants crossing the Channel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said it may be a number of months before the first flights taking migrants from Britain to Rwanda leave.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We have received pre-action correspondence,” the spokesman told reporters. “Those legal challenges obviously may be a
factor that can mean it takes longer to implement the policy.”
Read more: UK Archbishop Welby slams plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda
-
UK minister overruled official’s concerns about plan to send migrants to RwandaBritish interior minister Priti Patel overruled reservations from officials about her plan to send thousands of asylum seekers to the East African ... World News
-
UK Archbishop Welby slams plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaThe leader of the Church of England, Justin Welby, on Sunday criticized the British government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to process ... World News
-
UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws criticismBritain’s Conservative government has struck a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles away to the East African country, a ... World News
-
Rwanda to host asylum-seekers, migrants to UK in multi-million dollar dealRwanda has inked a multi-million-dollar deal with Britain to host asylum-seekers and migrants to the UK, the East African country announced Thursday, ... World News