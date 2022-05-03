.
Russian attack in eastern Ukraine kills 10, injures 15

Smoke raises from an oil refinery in Lysychansk about 120km north of Donetsk, on April 16, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Smoke raises from an oil refinery in Lysychansk about 120km north of Donetsk, on April 16, 2022. (File photo: AFP)
Russian attack in eastern Ukraine kills 10, injures 15

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The Donetsk regional governor said on Tuesday Russian troops shelled a chemical plant in in Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15 more.

“At least 10 killed,15 injured – aftermath of Russian shelling of Avdiivka coke plant. Number of casualties still can rise,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Twitter.

He added: “Russians knew exactly where to hit – workers just finished the shift and waited for a bus. Russians will pay for their crimes!”

Donetsk is on the frontline of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and along with Lugansk region is under pro-Russian separatist control.

