Saudi envoy to US attends Eid al-Fitr reception hosted by Biden

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar attended an Eid al-Fitr reception hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday.



Princess Reema said on Twitter that she was honored to attend the reception, adding that this “wonderful gathering was a reminder of the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and the Islamic world.”





I was honored to attend the reception President Biden hosted today at the White House commemorating Eid Al-Fitr. This wonderful gathering was a reminder of the deep bonds of friendship between the United States and the Islamic world. — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) May 3, 2022





Most Muslim countries celebrated the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on Monday.



Addressing the guests at the reception, Biden conveyed his greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid across the US and around the world.



He also thanked Muslim frontline works and first responders for contributing to the progress in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that these efforts made it possible to hold the reception this year.





Jill and I were honored to host an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House tonight, and we send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating across the world. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/4OTeQBE0Jw — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2022





“Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists,” Biden said.



He added that during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims, through fasting, “demonstrate empathy for suffering of others, strengthening and renewing their resolve to give generously and to make the world a better place — better for all who suffer.”



