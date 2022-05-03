.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a press conference with international media in an underground metro station in Kyiv on April 23, 2022. Zelensky criticised a decision by UN Secretary Generalto visit Moscow on April 26, before heading to Kyiv. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy compares Russia to ISIS, says Kremlin ‘sponsor of terrorism’

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia to the extremist group ISIS and said Moscow should be recognized as a “sponsor of terrorism”.

“At first, anti-Semitic statements by Moscow, now massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities… Russia must be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism. There is less and less difference between the Kremlin and ISIS, even on a verbal level,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Developing.

