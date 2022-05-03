Ukraine’s Zelenskyy compares Russia to ISIS, says Kremlin ‘sponsor of terrorism’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia to the extremist group ISIS and said Moscow should be recognized as a “sponsor of terrorism”.

“At first, anti-Semitic statements by Moscow, now massive missile strikes on Ukrainian cities… Russia must be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism. There is less and less difference between the Kremlin and ISIS, even on a verbal level,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Developing.