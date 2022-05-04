Biden talking with G7 leaders about further potential sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
“We’re always open to additional sanctions,” Biden told reporters, when asked about US plans after the European Union proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I’ll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not do,” Biden added.
Russia has intensified its offensive in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Wednesday, nearly 10 weeks into a war that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and flattened Ukrainian cities.
Russia also stepped up strikes on targets in western Ukraine, saying it was disrupting Western arms deliveries, and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills.
New measures announced by the EU include sanctions against Russia’s top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.
Read more: Russia has only made ‘minimal progress’ in the Donbas: Senior US defense official
-
Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in MariupolUkraine on Wednesday accused Russia of planning to hold a military parade in the captured city of Mariupol on May 9 to celebrate victory over the ... World News
-
Ukraine says it is ‘ready’ if Belarus joins Russian war effortKyiv will be ready if Belarus’s armed forces join Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Service said on ... World News
-
Russia warns NATO: Transport carrying weapons in Ukraine is ‘target’Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday the Russian military would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets to ... World News