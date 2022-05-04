EU chief proposes recovery package for Ukraine to rebuild after war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed launching a recovery package for Ukraine to help it rebuild after the war Russia is waging on its neighbor ends.



“This package should bring massive investment to meet the needs and the necessary reforms,” the EU’s chief executive told the European Parliament after proposing a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including an oil embargo.

“Eventually, it will pave the way for Ukraine’s future inside the European Union,” von der Leyen said.

