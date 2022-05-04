EU countries blocking oil embargo ‘complicit’ in Russian ‘crimes’: Kyiv

Ukraine said Wednesday that EU countries blocking an embargo on imports of Russian oil would be complicit in crimes committed by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory by funding Moscow’s military.



“If there is any country in Europe who will continue to oppose the embargo on Russian oil, there will be good reason to say, this country is complicit in the crimes committed by Russia in the territory of Ukraine,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a briefing on social media.



The European Commission has proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil imports to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, phasing out Russian crude oil within six months.



Hungary warned earlier Wednesday however that it could not support the proposed ban in its current form as it would “completely destroy” its energy supply security.



Kuleba said that Russia was using oil and gas revenues to “continue financing their war machine.”



He added that if any member of the bloc opposes the embargo, “it means one thing: they play on the Russian side and they share responsibility for everything Russia does in Ukraine.”



