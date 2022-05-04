Two arrested in UAE for practicing ‘witchcraft’ for money

Two men accused of performing witchcraft for money have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, Ajman Police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The two men of Arab nationality told people in the emirate of Ajman that they could perform black magic rituals to help solve their problems, according to local media reports, charging fees for their services.

Director of CID in Ajman Ahmed Saeed al-Nuaimi said that they had received a tip on the illegal activities of the suspects, information which was then confirmed by Ajman Police. They proceeded to send an undercover CID team which contacted the suspects, agreeing to their services for a fee of around $2,722 (10,000 AED).

The suspects met the police at a hotel, a location which they agreed on beforehand, and began to perform black magic rituals with items they brought. The site was then raided, and the suspects confessed to their crime. Their case was then forwarded to Public Prosecution.

Witchcraft is illegal in the UAE and accused practitioners can face a jail sentence and a fine of up to approximately $13,600 (50,000 AED), according to local media reports.

