Gucci jumps on the crypto bandwagon with US project
Gucci’s high-end handbags and other luxury products can now be bought using cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, in some US stores, the Italian company said, as digital currencies move to broader acceptance.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Starting later this month, customers can pay with crypto at some of Gucci’s flagship stores, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and Wooster Street in New York, the company said.
Gucci, owned by France’s Kering SA, plans to expand the service to its directly operated North America stores in the near future.
A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.
Fashion label Off-White, in which French luxury group LVMH took a majority stake last year, has started accepting crypto in its London, Paris and Milan flagship stores, Vogue Business reported in March.
Gucci said on Wednesday it would accept multiple digital assets, including ethereum, dogecoin, shiba inu, litecoin, and a few US dollar-pegged stablecoins.
Read more:
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquarters
Bitcoin tests $39,000 in push toward high end of trading range this year
Scamming revenues rose 82 pct in 2021 to $7.8 bln worth of stolen crypto: Expert
-
Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator establishes metaverse headquartersDubai’s new cryptocurrency regulator has established a virtual headquarters in The Sandbox metaverse platform, the company’s cofounder told Al Arabiya ... Gulf
-
Oil pushes higher towards $57 as US Treasury flags sanctions on IranBrent crude on track for weekly gain of more than 2 pct Energy
-
Scamming revenues rose 82 pct in 2021 to $7.8 bln worth of stolen crypto: ExpertScamming revenues rose by 82 percent in 2021 to $7.8 billion worth of stolen cryptocurrency, an expert told Al Arabiya English, with Russia-based ... Technology