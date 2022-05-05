Parties linked to France’s Macron form coalition for parliament elections in June
French President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party has formed a coalition with two other centrist parties for the June parliament elections, LREM member and parliament chairman Richard Ferrand said ahead of a conference with the two parties.
LREM will coordinate which candidates it presents with the centrist Modem party, which supported Macron in the 2017 elections, and with the new Horizons party set up by Macron’s former prime minister Edouard Philippe.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The agreement comes days after leftist and green parties made an alliance for the June 12-19 elections in the hope to block Macron’s party from winning a majority in parliament following Macron’s reelection as president.
Read more:
France’s left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron
France’s center right fighting for survival after election humiliation
France’s President Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine after re-election
-
France’s left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on MacronFrance’s Socialist Party and the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party reached an agreement in principle on Wednesday to form an alliance for ... World News
-
France's Macron beats Le Pen in presidential election to win second termFrench President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday by a comfortable margin, early projections by pollsters showed, ... World News
-
France’s Macron, Le Pen call Stellantis CEO’s pay package ‘shocking’French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Friday called the pay package of Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis’ ... World News
-
France’s center right fighting for survival after election humiliationIt was going to be bad. It turned out to be worse. Conservative Valerie Pecresse scored below five percent in the first round of the France’s ... World News