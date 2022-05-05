US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals: NY Times
The United States has provided intelligence that has helped Ukrainian forces kill many of the Russian generals who have died in the Ukraine war, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior US officials.
Washington has provided to Ukraine details on Russia’s expected troop movements and the location and other details about Russia’s mobile military headquarters, and Ukraine has combined that help with its own intelligence to conduct artillery strikes and other attacks that have killed Russian officers, the newspaper said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the report.
Ukrainian officials said they have killed about 12 Russian generals on the battlefield, according to the New York Times. US officials declined to specify how many generals had been killed as a result of American intelligence, the newspaper said.
Read more:
Amid tensions with Russia, Israel considers expanding military aid to Ukraine: Report
Sweden says it received US security assurances if it hands in NATO application
Russia says to cease fire at Mariupol steel plant allowing civilian evacuations
-
Amid tensions with Russia, Israel considers expanding military aid to Ukraine: ReportIsrael is considering expanding military aid to Ukraine based on a request from US President Joe Biden’s administration, US and Israeli officials told ... World News
-
Brazil’s Lula says Zelenskyy shares blame for Ukraine warBrazilian presidential front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ... World News
-
Russia says killed 310 Ukraine fighters, destroyed 36 military equipment in 24 hoursRussian troops killed 310 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed 36 units of weapons and military equipment on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry ... World News