Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, four deaths reported 

A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported at least four people had died.



The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who went to the site.





NEW - a massive explosion just destroyed the entire front end of the Saratoga Hotel in #Havana, #Cuba.



Locals say multiple casualties -- dead & wounded.pic.twitter.com/rU20aLqba0 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) May 6, 2022





It said search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.



Photos published by government news media showed severe damage to the hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.



The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.



Read more:

Blast kills more than 50 worshipers at Kabul mosque

Advertisement

Hopes of finding more survivors of China building collapse fade

Explosion in southern Pakistan kills three Chinese nationals, their Pakistani driver