.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, four deaths reported 

  • Font
The covered body of a victim lies on the street after an explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba on May 6, 2022. (Reuters)
The covered body of a victim lies on the street after an explosion destroyed the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba on May 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, four deaths reported

The Associated Press, Havana

Published: Updated:

A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported at least four people had died.

The blast at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who went to the site.



It said search and rescue efforts were underway for people possible trapped.

Photos published by government news media showed severe damage to the hotel, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The website Cubadebate reported that a school next door had been evacuated.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

Read more:

Blast kills more than 50 worshipers at Kabul mosque

Hopes of finding more survivors of China building collapse fade

Explosion in southern Pakistan kills three Chinese nationals, their Pakistani driver

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More