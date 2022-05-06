Jen Psaki to be replaced as White House press secretary next week: Statement

The White House announced Thursday that US President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, would be stepping down next week.

“Today, President Biden announced Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary. Karine will step into the Press Secretary role replacing Jen Psaki, who will depart from the White House on May 13,” a statement from the White House read.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden praised Karine Jean-Pierre, currently Psaki’s deputy, and said she would be a “strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique and raised in New York.

The US president also voiced his appreciation for Psaki’s work in setting the “standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room.”

Biden’s comment was an indirect jab at former President Donald Trump and his administration, which regularly clashed with members of the media.

“I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so,” Biden said of Psaki.

Psaki had been rumored to be stepping down in the foreseeable future, but she remained mum on the topic.

Lots to say about how grateful I am to @POTUS and @FLOTUS and the Biden family for trusting me to serve as @PressSec and plenty of time before my last day to share, but today is about @KJP46 so a few thoughts on this remarkable woman who will soon be behind the podium every day. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Reports suggest she will join a US cable news network.

Separately, the White House announced that Anita Dunn would return as a Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President. This move comes as Biden’s approval ratings have taken a significant nosedive in recent months.

The White House and Democrats hope to turn the tide ahead of this November’s elections, which are widely expected to see Republicans take back control of Congress and the Senate.